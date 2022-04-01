ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Environmental Protection Agency recommends ways to protect children after flooding. Parts of Illinois saw flooding after recent spring storms. The EPA offers suggestions to parents to protect kids from mold and chemicals after floodwaters recede.



They recommend parents throw out any wet soft toys. The agency also warns against having teens help with flood cleanup. However, older teens can help if they wear boots, long pants, gloves, and an N-95 respirator.



Find more ways to keep kids healthy after natural disasters here.