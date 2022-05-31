ST. LOUIS – A local group will march to protest police chases Tuesday evening in Ferguson. The march from #StopTheChase comes just a few weeks after five members of the same family died in a crash on Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue on Friday, May 6. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said a group of suspects sped away from a traffic stop just before the crash. Police said they have no information on a chase.

However, they said officers used spike strips to attempt to stop the suspects’ vehicle. Before the march was announced, Aaron Piggee spoke with FOX 2. He is a relative of those killed in the crash and said the pursuit policy must change.

“We have to find a better way, a better alternative because too many lives have been taken away. Too many innocent people, something has to get done. St. Louis has to change,” Piggee said.

Both the St. Louis City and St. Louis County NAACP said data collected on police chases supported opting out of police chases. Click here to see video of their joint press conference.

The #StopTheChase march will happen on Tuesday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will start at 9070 West Florissant Avenue near Ferguson Avenue in Ferguson, Missouri. Protestors will walk to Canfield Drive.