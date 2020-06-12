Provident Behavioral Health helps African-Americans with mental health through pandemic and unrest

Provident Behavioral Health is standing by to help African-Americans stay mentally healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood of videos showing police brutality.

LaTanya Mackey is a licensed counselor at Provident. She addressed a CDC article indicating the effect the pandemic and systemic inequalities can have on mental health in the Black community. She also addressed how everyone can overcome stigma to get and give help.

Learn more at ProvidentSTL.org.

