ST. LOUIS – The ticket deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday night for a five-senses lesson on Missouri’s German heritage.
The publishers of Missouri Life Magazine will screen Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage. The John B. Busch Brewery will host the screening, and WurstHaus will have traditional German food and beers. There will also be music from a zither, which resembles three guitars being played at once.
Missouri Life: Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage
Documentary Screening
Thursday, February 23
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST
John B. Busch Brewery
108 Busch Ave.
Washington, MO 63090
Ticket deadline is 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, February 14
https://missourilife.com/german_documentary/