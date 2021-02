ST. LOUIS – Your next box of chocolates can help pregnant women and their children find shelter and stability.

Andy Karandzieff owns Crown Candy Kitchen, in North St. Louis. He will donate a portion of sales from the “Havenly Hash” box to Haven of Grace, which helps families find housing and get resources. You can buy the box through the month of February.

Learn more at havenofgracestl.org and crowncandykitchen.net.