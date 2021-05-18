Purina employees participate in PetCare Pride Day volunteer effort

ST. LOUIS – Purina is giving out food for families and pets Tuesday morning at its downtown location.

They are celebrating their 20th Annual PetCare Pride Day. It is a company-wide day of service. 600 people in St. Louis are volunteering as well as people that work at all 21 of the company’s manufacturing facilities.

Purina is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank, CARE STL, St. Vincent de Paul, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

People can come pick up food Tuesday, May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.