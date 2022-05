ST. LOUIS – Purina teamed up with the St. Louis Area Food Bank Tuesday to host a food giveaway event.

More than 1,000 Purina workers in St. Louis are taking part in the company’s 21st Annual Purina Cares Day.

The drive-thru food pantry is at the corporate headquarters on Chouteau Avenue. Purina also plans to make a six-figure donation to Athletes for Animals. It’s the charity run by former Blues captain David Backes.