ST. LOUIS – QFest St. Louis will feature “Pier Kids”, which tackles homelessness in LGBTQ youth. QFest St. Louis uses the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture.

Director and Writer Elegance Bratton joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss how these young people survive by finding a chosen family on the streets of New York City.

See the trailer at PierKidsTheLife.com.