ST. LOUIS – This year’s QFest will be both virtual and in-person. Cinema St. Louis Executive Director Chris Clark explained how film fans can discover a new favorite in theaters and at home. The Cinema St. Louis QFest will run from Friday, April 29 through Thursday, May 5. See the lineup at https://www.cinemastlouis.org/qfest.

