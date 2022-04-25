ST. LOUIS – The R. Whittington Foundation continues to make life easier for families and their children. Founder Rickey Whittington recently gave school supplies to deserving children. He and Foundation Marketing President Jordan Ross list all the help they are getting from local companies, and what families can look forward to from the organization. Learn more at https://www.rwhittingtonfoundation.org/.

