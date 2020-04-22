R-X Outreach temporarily expanding to help people financially struggling during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Many doctors are concerned that too many people are allowing their physical and mental health to deteriorate during this pandemic. That is why the nation’s largest non-profit mail-order pharmacy is now temporarily expanding to help people financially struggling.

St. Louis based R-X Outreach usually helps those living below the poverty level obtain discounted medications, but the pandemic is changed all that.

Darryl Munden president of R-X Outreach joined Fox 2 via skype to discusses who qualifies for this temporary expansion.

For more information visit: www.rxoutreach.org