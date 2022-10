ST. LOUIS – The Legendary Central West End Halloween will rage all day long on Maryland Plaza at Euclid Ave.

Family-friendly costume contests, activities, and performances will happen during the day. The adults get the night to themselves.

The Legendary Central West End Halloween

Saturday, October 29

11:00 a.m. – Midnight CDT

Maryland Plaza & Euclid Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

