‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ to help raise money for local animal shelters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home has become the workplace for many people during the pandemic. That means folks are spending a lot more time with their pets. Animals are putting in overtime to keep their owners sane in the age of social distancing.

Kim Beardslee from Purina Community Affairs is talking about the Raise a Pint for Pets Campaign. The campaign aims to raise $25,000, which will be shared among the following shelters in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

For every Urban Underdog Dinner Pack sold Purina will donate $10 to the Petfinder Foundation. Purina will donate $1 to the Petfinder Foundation for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager sold. The campaign ends on September 30.