ST. LOUIS – It is a program designed to help college-bound students who can’t afford the transportation to get to school.

In order to never have to turn a student away the Isaac Bruce Foundation’s Flight 300 Program is celebrating with a fundraiser, and you’re invited. Former St. Louis Rams great and Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce was with us Wednesday morning spoke more with Margie Ellisor about the gala and flight program.

