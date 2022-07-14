ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Randi Naughton was recognized for her 30 years of serving St. Louis Thursday morning.

Cool Down St. Louis is an organization that focuses on helping vulnerable and low-income families avoid heat-related illnesses and death. Both Cool Down St. Louis and some FOX 2 colleagues presented Naughton the Good Neighbor Award on the Lakeside Renovation & Design Weather Deck. Naughton shared her appreciation and explained that retirement won’t stop her from supporting.

“I respect and love all the work that you do to help folks that are underserved in our community,” Naughton said. “I’m always tweeting and retweeting and making sure everybody knows what guys do. Especially on hot days like this. Just because I’m retiring on Tuesday doesn’t mean I’m going to stop.”

For more information on Cool Down St. Louis, click here. To keep up with Naughton and her nuggets before her retirement, visit her Twitter.