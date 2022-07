ST. LOUIS – In 1994, I started covering sports, one of the few women doing it at that time.

I interviewed countless St. Louis sports legends and Hall of Famers. Musial, Schoendienst, Gibson, Pujols, McGwire, Hull, Gretzky, Warner, and Bruce just to name a few. Reporting on NFL sidelines from locker rooms, and training camps, to covering Super Bowls, World Series, and a Stanley Cup Championship.

I loved every minute of it.