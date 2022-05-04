ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2’s Randi Naughton announced her retirement earlier this week. Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne shares a few of Randi’s best TV moments. He started in 1997 and worked with her in the sports department. She has interviewed many sports legends including Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Mike Shannon, Jack Buck, Muhammad Ali, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky – and many more. She was here to greet the Rams and here to say goodbye when they left for LA.

Naughton is retiring from FOX 2 on July 25th. She tells KTVI/KPLR General Manager Kurt Krueger that she is looking forward to “what’s next.”