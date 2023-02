ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – R&B balladeer Glenn Jones will celebrate Valentine’s Eve at The Phoenix in north St. Louis County Monday night.

He is best known for hits like ‘Show Me’ and ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’. He will headline the night for lovers and galantine’s.

A Night of Love & Laughter with Glenn Jones

Monday, February 13

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST

The Phoenix

2508 Target Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63136

https://bit.ly/3XlDUss