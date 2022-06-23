ST. LOUIS – Help deliver 500 letters to local seniors through the Ready to Care Pen Pal Program by Home Instead.

Betsy Solomon is executive director of Shepherd’s Center in Webster Groves. Christina Prinster is the client care coordinator for Home Instead. They explained the impact of isolation on the mental health of older people. They also explained how just a few minutes, some paper, and a pen can change a life. Both groups will deliver 500 letters to seniors across the St. Louis area. The only thing they need is pen pals.

For more information, please visit the Ready To Care website.