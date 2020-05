What you need to know about As-Is Properties: Do the contracts differ from traditional properties? What kind of inspections and contractors will you need? Loan availability?

Amanda Alejandro is President of The Realty Shop with answers about what you need to know. She encourages buyers to sit down with a real-estate advocate to find out about their contractors, and build in contingencies to protect your best interests in the sale.

📱: 314-310-4110

🖥: www.realtyshopstl.com