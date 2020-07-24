Realty Spotlight on STL: What defines the St. Louis Market?

ST. LOUIS – Shopping for a new home or thinking about selling your home? Do you know what is driving the St. Louis market? Amanda Alejandro is the President of The Realty Shop with how she defines what it means to be in the market in St. Louis.



Factors include inventory saturation of homes that make up the supply in demand, and the market can be divided within zip codes, price points and neighborhoods.



Real estate transactions are different for everyone buying and selling, but right now in the St. Louis market, there are more buyers than homes for sale.



To receive professional real estate advocate from The Realty Shop, click here or call 314-310-4110 .

