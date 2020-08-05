Realty Spotlight on STL: When to Buy or Walk Away from an As-Is Property

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – If you are in the market to buy a new home and see a property you love but it is listed As-Is, what do you need to know? These properties really require special attention before a purchase is made. Amanda Alejandro from The Realty Shop outlines what you need to consider with an As-Is listing.

For more information call The Realty Shop at 314-310-4110 or click here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News