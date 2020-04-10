Recipe: Great easy Easter brunch ideas while in quarantine

ST. LOUIS – Easter Sunday is going to be a lot more different than ever with the bi-state area still under a shelter in place order. But it doesn’t have to be tasteless.

Carmen Berry, a registered and licensed dietician joined Fox 2 via Skye with some great ideas on what to make an Easter brunch or dinner.

Recipe: Easy Skillet Frittata

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

Salt and cracked black pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons oil

1 small onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced (or 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder)

2 cups fresh, canned or frozen mixed vegetables, diced or sliced (your choice – green beans, zucchini, peas, corn, broccoli, mushrooms, etc)

1/3 cup shredded cheese (1 1/2 ounces)

Optional garnish: fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh herbs

Directions:

1. Whisk eggs with milk and seasonings of choice in a medium bowl until combined.

2. Heat oil in a medium skillet. Add onions, garlic, and other vegetables and cook on medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet) until soft.

3. Pour egg mixture over vegetables. Top with shredded cheese. With knife or spatula, lift outer edges of eggs so egg mixture flows to the bottom of the pan.

4. Cover and cook until eggs are set, about 6-10 minutes.

5. Cut into 8 pieces; serve hot in the pan or carefully slide frittata out of pan onto a serving platter. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

6. Optional: garnish with fresh sliced tomatoes and/or fresh herbs.

Recipe: Breakfast Pear Crisp

Ingredients:

2 –15 ounce cans pear in 100% juice, chopped and undrained

3 packets instant oatmeal– Maple Brown Sugar or flavor of choosing

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup butter, melted

Optional: serve with yogurt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

2. Lightly grease a 9-inch square glass pan. Pour fruit into the pan.

3. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients until a crumbly mixture forms and sprinkle over fruit in pan.

4. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.