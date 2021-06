ST. LOUIS – Are you experiencing cooking and baking fatigue?

If you want to step up your culinary game, you may want to check out the dairy aisle. Chefs say it’s stocked with real ingredients and farm-to-table freshness.

Chef Jamie Gwen talks about the great items that can be found there on behalf of the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association.

Go to easyhomemeals.com for some great recipes.