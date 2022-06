ST. LOUIS – The Loop Juneteenth Celebration will feature food, art, and music from the Red & Black Brass Band.

Juneteenth originates from June 19, 1865, when African-American slaves in Texas found they were free more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The band’s Trumpeter George Buckner, Jr. previews the event.

Juneteenth 2022

Saturday, June 11

Noon – 5 p.m. CDT

Hamilton & Delmar St. Louis, MO 63112

https://thedelmarloop.com/