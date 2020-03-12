Red Cross and St. Louis BattleHawks team up for blood drive

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis BattleHawks and American Red Cross are teaming to help save lives with a blood drive on Monday, March 16.

The event will take place at four area locations - Lou Fusz Athletic Training Facility, Holiday Inn - South County, Elks Lodge and the Downtown YMCA.

Mary Jane Thomsen explains how there is a critical shortage of blood and the Red Cross says don't let the coronavirus scare you into not giving.

Locations:

●     Lou Fusz Athletic Training Facility, 1 Athletic Drive, Earth City, MO, 63045

●     Holiday Inn, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Saint Louis, MO, 63125

●     Downtown YMCA, St. Louis City, 605 Locust Street, Saint Louis, MO 63101

●     Elks Lodge, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

