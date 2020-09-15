Red Cross urges donations during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has made it even more difficult for critical services, like the American Red Cross, which relies on blood donations. Regular blood transfusions are often a critical treatment for Sickle Cell disease.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and there is a need for more African American blood donors. Reverend Cedric Portis with the American Red Cross joined Fox 2 to discuss why are blood donations so critical to people suffering with siclke cell disease

Blood Drive Event | Saturday, Sept 19 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. |Masonic Hall – Ballroom



To make an appointment: www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767)