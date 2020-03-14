Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Red Cross is urging healthy people to give blood. Amid the coronavirus concerns, low donor turnout could hurt the U.S. blood supply.

Through June, 1,426 blood drives have been cancelled and there are over 44,000 uncollected blood donations.

Joe Zydio with the American Red Cross joins us to talk about how healthy individuals can help.

Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.