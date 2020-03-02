Reducing child gun deaths with access prevention laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We've reported far too many stories about loaded guns getting into the hands of children. Several youngsters in our area have died because of recklessness with weapons.

Child access prevention laws (CAP) are meant to protect children from accessing firearms by holding a parent or guardian responsible for the actions a child takes with a firearm. But the laws are only on the books in half of the states in the country.

Emergency physician—and a leading researcher on the subject—Dr. Eric Fleegler with Boston Children's Hospital joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss CAP laws and how they can be effective.