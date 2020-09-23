Register for the 4th annual ‘Sun Run’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Most area school children who are doing virtual learning, have been back for about a month now. I did a very small survey, so small it was within the walls of my home. My kids are currently 100% virtual.

My middle schooler said he spends about five hours or so on the computer daily for virtual learning, then an additional 1-2 hours a day doing homework. His break is turning to the XBOX and playing Fortnite with friends, more screen time.