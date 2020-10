ST. LOUIS – Looking to add a fall fundraiser for your school? Need to defray tournament fees for your child’s sports team? Need to raise money for a special cause in your community?

Gabe Kiley from the Cardinals 2021 Calendar Fundraising Partnership program talked about how the fundraising partnership is set up for success this fall!

To receive your information packet or to formally register, call 314–345–9303 or email Publications@cardinals.com