ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Krisna Bhatta, founder of the Relaxx app, will have a meditation fundraiser for the St. Louis Public School students.

Bhatta, a urologist, believes in the health benefits of meditation. On Thursday, August 20th, he will host a virtual meditation session for the first 25 people to register. The $20 donation will go to the St. Louis Public Schools Food Program. Get the link at KrishnaUniverse.com/live.