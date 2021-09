ST. LOUIS – Members of Helping Hands serve migrants being released from detention at the southern U.S. border.

Marie Kenyon directs the Peace and Justice Commission for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. She also volunteers with Helping Hands, an interfaith group that helps migrants find resources while they await their court dates.

Learn more about Helping Hands at https://www.csjsl.org/news/helping-hands-supports-migrants.