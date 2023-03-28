ST. LOUIS — Today, we salute Carolyn Sitzes, a retired nurse and master gardener who created the O’Fallon Garden Club. In 2010, she approached O’Fallon, IL mayor about creating a community garden and the O’Fallon Garden Club was formed! With the help of volunteers, the garden provides vegetables and foods to local food pantries and provides decorative landscaping for the parks and recreation department. She is currently raising funds to build a pavilion in the garden to hold events and other groups to support more community efforts.

If you would like to get involved in the O’Fallon Community Garden, click here.