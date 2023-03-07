ST. LOUIS — Native St. Louisan, Monica Butler, is a long-time film and entertainment producer. Her company, The Butler Group, and her passion to support her hometown created Film Camp USA, an 8-week summer camp for young people to learn about digital media, film making, editing and production to share their stories. Their student-made films were showcased at UMSL’s Blanche M. Touhill Performance Arts Center in July 2022.

Monica’s mission is to support and change the production landscape of St. Louis to develop a talent pool of film and media professionals to help make St. Louis and the Midwest a hub of production. She is committed to helping get the tax credits to pass for the state of Missouri which will allow more filmmakers and production crews to make more movies in our area. She is passionate about building infrastructure for Film Camp USA, which supports children 8-18 years old about how to make movies while becoming a master of their own stories.

But she does not stop there. Monica’s passion for gospel and jazz music led her to become a founder of the soon-to-be Gospel Music Hall of Fame – Missouri. She is working closely with developers to transform Second Baptist Church on Kingshighway into a 40,000 square foot museum, education, and performing arts center to celebrate the gospel and jazz heritage in St. Louis.

If you would like to support Monica and her efforts, click here.