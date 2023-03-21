ST. LOUIS — Today, we salute Susan Hinkle, founder of Missouri Patriot Paws, an organization that began in 2013 in Rolla, Missouri and has spread across the country. Missouri Patriot Paws finds and trains service dogs to support veterans and first responders who suffer with PTSD or Traumatic Brain Injury. Her trainers work in St. Louis, Rolla, Kansas City and Dexter, Missouri. If a veteran or first responder applies for a service dog and does not have his or her own dog to be assessed, Susan coordinates with a variety of organizations to find a suitable dog to match with each person.

With the success of Missouri Patriot Paws and seeing how service dogs improve the quality of life of our veterans and first responders, Susan is also involved in multiple therapy dog groups which supports having therapy dogs in elementary schools, hospitals, hospice care, veterans homes and more across the state.

If you would like to support Missouri Patriot Paws or find out more, click here.