Remarkable Women: Dr. Kendra Holmes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Kendra Holmes, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Affinia Healthcare has been on the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, a fight that hit our most vulnerable communities especially hard. A pharmacist by trade, Dr. Holmes is passionate about the health of St. Louis residents and underserved populations. In April of 2020, Dr. Holmes spearheaded the establishment of the first COVID-19 testing site in North St. Louis County including Pagedale, Jennings, and Florissant. Later doing the same, establishing the first testing site in South St Louis City.

“There were no testing resources in North City and North County and people were very frustrated. They felt left out when they saw initially testing sites going up in West County and South County and they just felt once again underserved communities are being left out,” said Dr. Holmes.

She led Affinia Healthcare to administer over 32,000 free COVID-19 tests and as vaccines became available, provided over 20,000 vaccines to date.

“We took it mobile, so we went wherever the community was. So we were in homeless shelters, encampments, schools, churches, everywhere that there was a need we took our services mobile and really met the people where they were ,” said Dr. Holmes.

Dr. Holmes is not only passionate and driven to make a difference, she is an advocate for social and economic justice serving on the boards of the University of Health & Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis and Golfarb School of Nursing while also raising her 14-year old son.

“I look at myself as seeing healthcare and health equity and health justice as my life’s work and as my mission, so I’m honored to be able to do this work and serve this community,” said Dr. Holmes.

To learn more about Affinia Healthcare in St. Louis, click here.