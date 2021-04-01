Remarkable Women: Joani Akers wins for her work with refugees

ST. LOUIS – All last month, FOX 2 celebrated Women’s History Month by highlighting the stories of some “remarkable women” in the greater St. Louis area, but there can only be one winner of the $1,000 check to the charity of her choice.

The winner also goes on to possibly receive national recognition from FOX 2’s parent company Nexstar and an additional $5,000 to the charity of her choice.

Anne Marie Design Studio hosted the announcement on Thursday morning. The winner is Joani Akers from Oasis International! Click here for her full story.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 received 156 entries telling the stories of “remarkable women” all over the St. Louis area.

