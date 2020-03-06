Remarkable Women; Valeda Keys heads to New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the past four weeks, we’ve been sharing the stories of several remarkable women in St. Louis. This week, we shared the story of Valeda Keys, she’s a two-time breast cancer survivor who founded the nonprofit “Valeda's Hope” as a champion for breast health.

Keys helps uninsured or underinsured women in St. Louis get access to free mammograms, and hosts fundraisers to be able to give women who were diagnosed with breast cancer a free recliner to help them be comfortable after surgery.

On Friday morning, we were live from Valeda's Hope with her friends and family to announce that she is headed to New York City to be featured on national television for the Mel Robbins Show as St. Louis’ Remarkable Women.

Valeda will travel to New York to a special reception with other remarkable women from markets across the U.S. and a taping of the Mel Robbins Show where one local winner will be awarded the remarkable women of the year!!

Valeda told us that she creates a vision board each year and meeting Mel Robbins was one of her visions for 2020!!

Valda Keys will represent St. Louis as our remarkable woman. We thank her for all she does as a champion for breast health.