ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All last month, FOX 2 and News 11 celebrated Women’s History Month by highlighting the stories of some Remarkable Women in the Greater St. Louis area, but there can only be one winner of the $1,000 check to the charity of her choice.

The winner also goes on to possibly receive national recognition from FOX 2 and News 11’s parent company Nexstar and an additional $5,000 to the charity of her choice.

The winner is Dr. Kendra Holmes who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Affinia Healthcare! An advocate for social and economic justice, under Dr. Holmes leadership, Affinia Healthcare hosted over 200 events for at-risk patients during the pandemic administering over 32,000 free COVID-19 tests and over 20,000 vaccines to date. Watch her full segment here.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 received 186 entries telling the stories of Remarkable Women all over the St. Louis area.

