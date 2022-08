ST. LOUIS – In late 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Shreves died at the age of 61.

To many, this name may not ring a bell, because Michael was popularly known as the drag performer Michelle McCausland.

Michelle’s friend and frequent co-star, Jordan Braxton, aka Dieta Pepsi, joined to talk more about Michael’s legacy. There will be a celebration of life for Michelle McCausland Sunday, August 28 at the Mahler Ballroom.

For more information about the event, click here.