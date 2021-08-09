Renew your love of reading with the Greater St. Louis Book Fair

ST. LOUIS – Reading undoubtedly became more popular during the pandemic as people picked up books while cooped up inside their homes.

You’ll recall libraries were off-limits during lock-down so readers had to rely on their own resources.

Now, book fairs are back! Peggy Kornfein had the details on the Midwest’s largest charity book fair.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will be open from Thursday, August 12 to August 15 at the W.C. Kennedy Recreation Center located at 6050 Wells Road.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will raise money for local literacy programs.

The schedule.