Requiem of Light event looks to heal St. Louis’ spirit from COVID stress

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a trying year battling through the emotional, mental, and financial woes that have come along with the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, a memorial using music, words, and fellowship while documenting this continuous fight is in the works.

Rebecca Messbarger is the director of medical humanities at Washington University in St. Louis and she had the details on the Requiem of Light Memorial Concert.

The event will take place on October 2 on Art Hill and at the grand basin where 3,000 lanterns will be lit.

Click here to learn more.