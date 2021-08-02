Researchers recruiting for a yellow fever vaccine clinical trial in St. Louis

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development is one of ten research facilities in the United States focusing on Yellow Fever and they want your help. They are enrolling people in a clinical trial for a vaccine to help protect against the deadly tropical virus.

Yellow Fever is a potentially deadly disease that is spread by mosquitoes. It is mostly found in Africa and South America and infects about 200,000 people, causing symptoms that include fever, back pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and weakness.

Most people recover but about 15 percent of those infected become severely ill with jaundice, bleeding and shock. Of those who develop severe disease, between 20 and 50 percent are at risk of death, with as many as 60,000 people dying each year.

A new vaccine for yellow fever is needed because the current vaccine is not safe in people with egg allergies. Researchers are recruiting around 60 healthy men and women between 18 and 60 years of age at each site for a total of 570 for the study, which will last 5 years.

To learn more about vaccine research being conducted at Saint Louis University, call 314-977-6333 or email vaccine@slu.edu.