Resources available for ‘sandwich caregivers’ of those with dementia

ST. LOUIS – Have you ever hear of a “sandwich caregiver?” A quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, meaning they not only care for an aging parent but also children under the age of 18.

How can they juggle all of these responsibilities and be effective at the same time?

Sarah Lovegreen is the vice president of programs for the Greater Missouri Alzheimers Association. She recommends those who are “sandwich caregivers” should take advantage of all resources and help available.

