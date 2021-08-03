Restoration House STL needs volunteers to help homeless youth

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has continued to deal with finding solutions to help the homeless population.

Right now, Restoration House STL has plenty of resources to offer young adults. They are spreading the word and looking for volunteers.

The Rock at Dutchtown’s Historic Melvin Theatre is offering those who need a helping hand. They are offering resources for those ages 18 to 25.

Tim Needham is the executive director of Restoration House STL, and he said these young adults can come into the center located there. They have hot food, clothing, washers and dryers, a computer lab, and caseworkers.

An open house information session for volunteers is happening at The Rock located at 2912 Chippewa Street on Saturday, August 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Click here to learn more.