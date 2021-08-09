Rethinking Retirement: 3 major mistakes people make when retiring

ST. LOUIS – There are three major mistakes that people make as they look to retire.

Marvin Mitchell, senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, said the first of the three, is taking money out of your 401k in order to pay off your house. The second mistake is choosing to take social security at the wrong time depending on an individual’s situation. The third mistake is having too much risk in your portfolio.

