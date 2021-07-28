Rethinking Retirement: Comfort, clarity, control, the 3 C’s of retirement

ST. LOUIS – Comfort, clarity, and control are the three C’s that lead to a strong retirement plan.

Marvin Mitchell, senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, said comfort is key because retirees shouldn’t decrease their lifestyle. He suggests living comfortably with your means. He then said clarity is key. He said it is important to have a clear document that outlines how long your money will last. The third C is control. mitchell said he wants his clients to be in control of their money.

