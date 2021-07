ST. LOUIS – When can you start taking your social security benefits?

Marvin Mitchell, senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, said the earliest a person can take their social security benefit is 62. Widows can take their benefit as early as 60.

Mitchell said anyone who is still working after the age of 62, should wait to take their benefit.

