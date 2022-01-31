Rethinking Retirement: Health insurance and retirement

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - There are many people who have visited this property in St. Louis County over the decades. The Spanish Lake Stables was located in St. Louis County, just north of the city, and has held horse shows and hosted student groups. Now, the ten-acre property is for sale for just $375,000.

The 1,600 square foot three-bedroom and two-bathroom home was built in 1927. The tree-lined property comes with a barn, stables, sheds, and buildings for tractors and other vehicles.